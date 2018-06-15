Kessler Topaz Must Wait On VIX Manipulation MDL Top Spot

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday brushed back a bid by Kessler Topaz to be reappointed as co-lead counsel in multidistrict litigation over the alleged manipulation of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's volatility index, saying it must remain on the plaintiffs' steering committee at least for now. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah ordered a six-month renewal of the current leadership counsel in the case, leaving Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and attorney Sharan Nirmul on the lower tier of the MDL plaintiffs' legal hierarchy. Kessler Topaz lost its co-lead counsel spot in April when its lead attorney on the...

