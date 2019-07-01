Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investment Pro Denies Role In $6M Illumina Insider Tips Scam

Law360, New York (August 8, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California investment pro accused of trading on illegal Illumina Inc. tips on Thursday denied fraud and conspiracy charges brought by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, which says he orchestrated a $6 million insider trading scheme.

Donald Blakstad pled not guilty before Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman, who freed the defendant on a $250,000 bond. His next court date is set for Aug. 13 in front of U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos.

Judge Freeman turned aside a request for more stringent bail conditions made by prosecutor Edward Imperatore, who asked for a $500,000 bond. Imperatore said Blakstad has undeclared assets...

New York Southern

July 01, 2019

