ECJ FashionID Case Is Big Milestone For Website Ad Liability

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On July 29, 2019, the European Court of Justice issued its decision in the case of FashionID GmbH & Co. KG v. Verbraucherzentrale NRW. The ECJ found that websites that integrate Facebook plugins are jointly responsible for the data collected by those plugins and sent to Facebook. Despite the somewhat innocuous-sounding holding, this decision is a major milestone in determining who is responsible (and liable) for the routine integrations that occur on practically every website. The court’s reasoning arguably applies beyond Facebook to the broader third-party advertising environment. It will potentially have implications for website publishers of all kinds and also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS