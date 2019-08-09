Reports Of $8B Roundup Deal 'Pure Fiction,' Feinberg Says

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Media reports that Bayer AG is offering $8 billion to end claims that weedkiller Roundup causes cancer are “pure fiction,” settlement special master Kenneth Feinberg told Law360 on Friday. Feinberg, who was hired in May to mediate a settlement in multidistrict litigation over Roundup, said that mediation is still in its preliminary stages and there has yet to be any discussion of dollar amounts. He made the statement in response to a Bloomberg story early Friday that reported Bayer has proposed to pay $8 billion to settle more than 18,000 lawsuits in the U.S. claiming that the weedkiller causes cancer. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS