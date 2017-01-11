SmithAmundsen Attys Face Sanctions Bid In Med Mal Case

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Two SmithAmundsen LLC attorneys are facing a family's demand in Illinois federal court that they be sanctioned for allegedly retaining and emailing their child's personal health information from their settled medical malpractice suit despite a court order that the documents be destroyed after the litigation ended. Attorneys Carmel Cosgrave and Emily Berris at SmithAmundsen, along with their client, VHS West Suburban Medical Center Inc., wrongly retained and released the results of a child's genetic test in a filing for an unrelated medical malpractice case, the family said Thursday. The SmithAmundsen attorneys included the child's private health information from the now-settled case...

