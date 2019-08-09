2nd Circ. Says McDonnell Rule Doesn't Apply In FCPA Cases

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT) -- The high bar for certain corruption cases the U.S. Supreme Court set in McDonnell does not apply to prosecutions under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Second Circuit ruled Friday, affirming the conviction of a Chinese real estate developer for bribing United Nations officials. Chinese real estate developer Ng Lap Seng leaves a federal courthouse in July 2017. The Second Circuit on Friday rejected Ng’s argument that the FCPA is subject to requirements the Supreme Court set in McDonnell v. U.S. (AP) A Manhattan federal jury convicted developer Ng Lap Seng in 2017 on charges stemming from a scheme to bribe...

