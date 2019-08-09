Latham Steers Wesco's $1.9B Combination With Pattonair

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Latham-led Wesco Aircraft Holdings, a California-based supply chain management company focused on the aerospace industry, said Friday it agreed to be bought by a Platinum Equity affiliate and taken private in a deal worth roughly $1.9 billion. Under the deal, Wesco will be combined with fellow supply chain company Pattonair, a U.K.-based Platinum Equity portfolio company, according to Wesco’s statement. Wesco’s shareholders are expected to pocket $11.05 in cash for each of their shares, the company said. The deal has already been unanimously approved by Wesco’s board of directors. The deal will see Wesco become a privately held company. Wesco is...

