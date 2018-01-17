Ex-KPMG Accountant Gets 8 Months For Inspection Plan Theft

Law360, New York (August 9, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sentenced a former KPMG accountant from Texas, who admitted poaching confidential inspection plans from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and giving them to KPMG, to eight months in prison. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ordered Cynthia Holder, 53, to report to prison on Oct. 15. The judge, who determined that Holder's illegal conduct caused the quasi-official PCAOB to incur some $830,000 in costs, said he will determine restitution in the near future after a round of briefing. "This was a serious crime with an actual loss," Judge Oetken said, referring to the tab...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS