Tribes Win DC Circ. Ruling Against FCC On Small-Cell Builds

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT) -- The D.C Circuit on Friday handed Native American tribes a key victory over the Federal Communications Commission by ruling that the commission did not sufficiently justify an order allowing telecom providers to deploy 5G small-cell infrastructure at heritage sites without consulting tribes or undergoing historic preservation and environmental reviews. Native American advocacy and environmental groups had challenged the FCC order, which was aimed at expediting the national rollout of 5G infrastructure by exempting small-cell fixtures from certain federal reviews. The groups claimed the order flouts the National Environmental Policy and National Historic Preservation Acts. The FCC has argued that those laws...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS