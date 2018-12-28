Providers Take Another Stab At Syringe Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Three health care providers urged the Seventh Circuit Thursday to reject a “baseless attempt” by Becton Dickinson & Co. to expand the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Illinois Brick ruling and instead revive its class action against Becton and other distributors they say illegally jacked up prices on syringes and catheters. Becton’s contention that the Illinois Brick ruling shields them from suit whenever the alleged conspiracy involves passing along overcharges to an intermediary lacks merit, said Marion Diagnostic Center LLC, Marion Healthcare LLC and Andron Medical Associates in a brief to the appellate court. “That claim misreads this Court’s precedents, ignores fundamental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS