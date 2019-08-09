3 Fla. Men Charged With Payroll Tax, Workers' Comp Scheme

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that three men in Orlando, Florida, have been indicted for allegedly engaging in a scheme that shorted the IRS an estimated $5.3 million in payroll taxes. According to the agency's announcement, Gregorio Fuentes-Zelaya, Santiago Erazo-Zelaya and Dennis Barahona set up shell companies that claimed to employ construction work crews, which consisted primarily of workers who weren't authorized to work in the U.S. The shell companies would then enter into agreements with construction contractors claiming to be subcontractors for them, and the crews would perform work as directed by the contractors while being paid by...

