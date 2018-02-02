Attorneys Score $3.6M Fee Award in Dog Handlers' Pay Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Friday approved a $14.5 million payout for a collective of security dog handlers who claimed they were stiffed on pay for time they spent training their four-legged partners, with more than $3.6 million set to go their attorneys' way. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein gave the handlers' deal with security company Michael Stapleton Associates Ltd. final approval a day after holding a hearing on its fairness, saying "the settlement reflects a reasonable compromise over difficult and unsettled issues involving wage-and-hour laws." The workers' attorneys with Kudman Trachten Aloe LLP, Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, Song...

