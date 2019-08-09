Ex-Team USA Figure Skater Accuses Ex-Coach Of Sex Abuse

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A former member of the USA National Figure Skating Team is suing his former coach, the U.S. Figure Skating Association and a Michigan ice arena in California state court, saying the coach sexually abused him between the ages of 14 and 16 and the other defendants did nothing to stop it. Attorneys representing Adam Schmidt announced the suit Friday, saying coach Richard Callaghan had begun grooming Schmidt after he watched a practice conducted by Callaghan, saying Schmidt had been "starstruck" when the coach offered him a personal skating lesson. According to the complaint, which names U.S. Figure Skating, Onyx Ice Arena...

