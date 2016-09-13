3rd Circ. Revives Pa. Takings Case Following Justices' Ruling

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Following a closely divided U.S. Supreme Court decision in June finding that proceedings in state court were not a prerequisite for the claim, the Third Circuit on Friday formally revived a Pennsylvania landowner’s lawsuit over an allegedly unconstitutional taking of her property by an Allegheny County municipality. The Third Circuit’s order comes after a 5-4 ruling by the justices upending their 30-year-old precedent in Williamson County Regional Planning Commission v. Hamilton Bank of Johnson City, which found that federal courts can only decide takings cases under the Fifth Amendment after plaintiffs have unsuccessfully pursued claims at the state court level....

