'Grease' Parody Writers Say Fair Use Is The One They Want

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Georgia-based comedians behind "Vape: The Musical" asked a New York federal court on Friday to declare their play eligible for protection from copyright infringement claims by the creators of "Grease," claiming their story is a parody of the iconic theatrical production. Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy Inc. sued "Grease" author Jim Jacobs and the trustee of the estate of his co-author Warren Casey, seeking a declaratory judgment that "Vape" is protected by the fair use doctrine. "Vape uses millennial slang, popular culture, a modern lens, and exaggeration to comment upon the plot, structure, issues and themes of Grease and to criticize...

