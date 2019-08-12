7th Circ. Says Striking Worker Rightly Fired For Risky Driving

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A worker on strike from an Illinois telecommunications company forfeited federal labor law's protection when she drove slowly on a highway to block two managers from passing her, the Seventh Circuit has ruled, backing the National Labor Relations Board's finding that her firing was legal. A three-member panel on Friday backed a 2018 NLRB decision that found Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co., which operates as Consolidated Communications, didn’t violate the National Labor Relations Act by firing Patricia Hudson for the highway incident, which occurred during a 2012 strike to support the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ collective bargaining demands. Substantial evidence supported...

