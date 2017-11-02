AT&T Seeks Full 9th Circ. Review In Roaming Fee Case

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- AT&T has asked the full Ninth Circuit to rehear its voided arbitration agreement in a decade-old consumer class action alleging the telecommunications giant misled and wrongly charged exorbitant overseas roaming fees. AT&T Mobility LLC asserted in its bid for rehearing en banc on Friday that a three-judge panel's June ruling is inconsistent with U.S. Supreme Court precedent because it allowed a California law to override protections of individualized arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act. "If allowed to stand, the decision will have immediate — and far-reaching — impact, permitting plaintiffs' lawyers 'to evade arbitration in "virtually every case" invoking California consumer...

