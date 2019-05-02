Activision Wants Out Of Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Video game developer Activision Blizzard Inc. is pushing a California federal court to dump a proposed class action accusing it of hiding problems in its yearslong collaboration with an independent game studio, saying the "opportunistic" suit fails to properly plead securities fraud. Activision shareholders allege a stock drop and the loss of $3.64 billion in market capitalization following the company's "unexpected" announcement in January terminating its partnership with American video game developer Bungie LLC, but a stock drop in and of itself isn't enough to plead securities fraud, Activision argued Friday. The shareholders claim Activision misled them by concealing tension with...

