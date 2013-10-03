Pharmas Seek Separate Fraud, Antitrust Trials In Loestrin MDL

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals pressed a Rhode Island federal judge last week to split Loestrin buyers' fraud and antitrust claims into two separate trials, arguing that a jury would be confused if all of the allegations were thrown at them in one proceeding. With January’s trial date looming, the drugmakers insisted Friday that the fraud allegations lodged by a host of buyers of birth-control drug Loestrin should be tried separately from antitrust claims surrounding an alleged pay-for-delay deal. The fraud allegations include claims that Warner Chilcott duped the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to secure the Loestrin patent and filed sham patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS