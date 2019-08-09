Insurer Says It Won't Cover $215M USC Sex Abuse Settlement

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Arch Specialty Insurance Co. is asking a court to nix a policy it issued to the University of Southern California and declare that the insurer doesn’t have to cover the cost of a $215 million settlement stemming from sexual abuse allegations against a USC gynecologist. Arch argued in a California federal court on Friday that the excess insurance policy it sold to USC carried coverage exceptions for abuse and molestation, terms it accused the university of trying to change ahead of a wave of lawsuits over decades of alleged abuse by Dr. George Tyndall, who has since been arrested and charged...

