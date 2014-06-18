Texas Prison System Says It's Complying In Heat Settlement

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An official with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told a federal judge on Monday that the agency is back in compliance with the terms of a $4.5 million settlement agreement that requires it to house geriatric and medically sensitive inmates in temperatures that don't exceed 88 degrees. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison issued an order on Friday, saying "uncontroverted evidence" had been presented to the court that backs up the claims from a class of inmates that authorities are flouting the terms of the settlement by keeping temperatures inside the LeBlanc Unit in Beaumont, Texas, "vastly in excess of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS