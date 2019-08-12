Litigation Finance Co. Gets $2.4M Win Against Injury Firm

Law360, Houston (August 12, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A litigation finance firm won a $2.4 million judgment Monday after a Houston state court agreed that personal injury firm Ramsdell Law Firm LLC was on the hook for an unpaid bill. Harris County District Judge Lauren Reeder signed an order Monday morning granting final summary judgment in favor of Series 5 Virage Master LP, agreeing it's entitled to the $2.4 million in unpaid loans and interest and an additional $11,295 in attorney fees. The order also sets a post-judgment interest rate at 18%, something attorney Timothy Lankau of Ware Jackson Lee O'Neill Smith & Barrow LLP, who represents Ramsdell Law...

