Outsiders Defend Calif. Class Action Law In Qualcomm Appeal

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups and academics have assailed Qualcomm for trying to duck certification of an antitrust class estimated at 250 million U.S. consumers, telling the Ninth Circuit in amicus briefs that the chipmaker was attempting to “manufacture a policy conflict among state antitrust laws” to evade application of California law to a national class. The American Antitrust Institute on Friday filed one of four amicus briefs supporting consumers against Qualcomm’s appeal of class certification. In it, the group, which advocates for robust antitrust enforcement, blasted Qualcomm’s attempts to claim that California’s Cartwright Act cannot be applied to the nationwide class because unlike...

