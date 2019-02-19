Applebee's Franchisee Can't Bring $20M Suit Against His Dad

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- An Applebee’s franchise owner on Monday permanently lost his bid to collect $20 million he claimed his father had agreed to hold for him, with an Illinois federal judge saying his amended claims still allege a legally unenforceable deal between the two. Although repled, Evan Musikantow’s lawsuit against his father, Allen Musikantow — the co-founder and chair of Apple American Group, which is the nation's largest Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar franchising company — still seems rooted in a “breach of an agreement that he reached with a family member in order to shield assets from legal process and the IRS,”...

