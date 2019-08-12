Hair Bias Bans Mean Employer Grooming Rules Need Review

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- California and New York recently became the first two states to connect the dots between racial discrimination and rules that discourage or prohibit certain hairstyles, which experts say should motivate employers to revisit their appearance policies even if they don't ban any specific looks. The Golden State got the ball rolling on July 3 when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the CROWN Act, an acronym for "create a respectful and open workplace for natural hair." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a similar law a few weeks later, and a bill modeled on California's statute is pending before lawmakers in...

