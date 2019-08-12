Benihana Preserves Trial Win In Tenn. Customer Death Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Benihana National Corp. has beat back liability claims from the children of a man who died after dining at its restaurant in Memphis, after a state appellate panel ruled it found no error in the jury verdict on behalf of the Japanese chain restaurant and that the appeal raised no issues that warranted relief. Judge J. Steven Stafford, writing for the panel in Friday’s opinion, said the case highlights the importance of filing a motion for a new trial. Regina Smith and Lekeitha Moore — representing the children of Elliott Smith, who died in 2010 after allegedly ingesting seafood or seafood...

