Foreign Insurers Seek Arbitration Of Hurricane Harvey Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A group of insurance companies including Lloyd's of London told a Texas federal court Monday that claims that they refused to pay out for hurricane damage to apartment buildings must be arbitrated. The claims at issue accuse several insurance companies including Lloyd's, Indian Harbor Insurance Co., HDI Global Insurance Co. and their broker, AmRisc LLC, of denying at least $1 million in coverage to real estate management company ITEX Group LLC stemming from property damage from Hurricane Harvey. The lawsuit was removed to Texas federal court Monday. The insurers are seeking to force arbitration rather than litigate over the alleged denial...

