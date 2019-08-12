Adidas, Brooklyn Nets Hit With TM Suit Over Milk Crate Logo

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A New York City-based streetwear company slapped Adidas with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday alleging top executives at the athletic wear giant expressed an interest in collaborating with Milkcrate Athletics Inc. but then created a Brooklyn Nets t-shirt that ripped off the brand's milk crate logo. Milkcrate Athletics' 2011 design on the left and Adidas' 2016 design on the right. The complaint by Milkcrate Athletics also accuses Adidas North America Inc., in partnership with BSE Global — a company that owns, operates, and manages the NBA's Brooklyn Nets basketball team — of deceptive business practices and unfair competition. Milkcrate Athletics owner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS