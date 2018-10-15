$280K Atty Fee Should Stand, Cushman Worker Tells 1st Circ.

Law360, Boston (August 12, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A former Cushman & Wakefield employee who won a $1.3 million jury verdict after accusing the company of firing him due to age discrimination told the First Circuit on Monday it should uphold a nearly $280,000 attorney fees award, disputing Cushman’s argument that the employee’s counsel padded the legal tab. Cushman said U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs abused her discretion when she only chopped 5% off of the nearly 300 hours of block-billed time by the lawyers representing Yury Rinsky, the plaintiff in the underlying case. Cushman had asked for a 30% drop in the six-figure fee, but Rinsky hit...

