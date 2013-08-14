Energy Co. Salespeople Exempt From Ill. Wage Law, Jury Told

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Door-to-door salespeople working on commission for Just Energy Illinois are not entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay because they are exempt outside salespersons, the energy provider told a jury on Monday. During closing arguments in a four-day trial over whether Just Energy broke Illinois' wage and hour laws, the company said the exception applied to more than 5,000 workers who had filed a class action because they are regularly engaged in making sales, with job responsibilities that include going door to door to get new customers to sign up and passing out brochures and marketing materials. When a new customer...

