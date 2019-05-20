American Airlines Gets Injunction Against Union Slowdown

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday permanently enjoined American Airlines mechanics unions from engaging in "any form of interference" with the airline's operations, agreeing with the airline's contention that the unions are using illegal work "slowdowns" to gain leverage in contract negotiations. Following up on a previously issued temporary restraining order against the union, which the airline says the union violated, U.S. District Judge John McBride made his past injunctions permanent, finding that to accept the union's arguments would require him to ignore the facts and "common sense." "Plaintiff has shown that defendants' members conducted a concerted slowdown, defendants abdicated their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS