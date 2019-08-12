House Dems Press Senate On Background Checks For Guns

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. House Democrats plan to amp up the pressure Tuesday on GOP Senate leaders to take up a bipartisan measure to expand background checks for gun purchases in the wake of deadly shooting sprees that shook California, Texas and Ohio over the past few weeks. Lawmakers will start the public opinion campaign with a morning event on Capitol Hill to call on the Senate take action on H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which would require a background check for every firearm sale. It is one of multiple initiatives that Democrats are set on advancing to curb gun violence....

