Verizon Settles For Shorter, Subtler Tower In NY Town Dispute

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless has reached a deal with a New York town over a wireless facility the town had previously denied the company to build, which includes a shorter cell tower and $20,000 for “visual mitigation landscaping,” a federal judge learned Monday. Philipstown, New York, wrote to U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti Monday to tell him it was "happy to report that a settlement has been reached" with Verizon over the disputed cell tower and the nixed wetlands permit for building it. The Hudson Valley town said it denied the permit for the tower because the tower would make the view...

