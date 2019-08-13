Dorsey & Whitney Needn't Share Docs In $18B Award Fight

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP needn't turn over communications it had with Saudi heirs who dropped out of litigation to enforce a controversial $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron over oil fields, a California federal judge has ruled, rejecting allegations the law firm may have violated its ethical obligations. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White did not explain his reasoning Monday for denying the bid for the material, which was made by other heirs of Saudi sheikhs who remain involved in the case. They had asked the court to force the law firm to turn over evidence that it was authorized to...

