Carlton Fields Adds 5-Atty Team To DC Construction Group

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Carlton Fields has added McManus & Felsen's five-lawyer team to its Washington, D.C., office, bolstering its construction practice with the group's experience guiding companies through government contract processes and litigation. Carlton Fields said earlier this week that it landed Joseph A. McManus Jr., Daniel K. Felsen and James P. Carney as shareholders and David J. Butzer and Dale R. Ellickson as senior counsel, merging D.C.-based McManus & Felsen LLP with Carlton Fields’ existing construction group. “We had a boutique practice, very happy with it,” McManus told Law360 in an interview Wednesday. "We are construction lawyers primarily and government contract lawyers. …...

