Bar Still High For Injunctive Relief In NJ Public Bidding Cases

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Some observers believed the test for interlocutory injunctive relief was relaxed by the holding in Waste Management of New Jersey Inc. v. Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority.[1] Was it? In Waste Management of New Jersey v. Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division granted leave to appeal from, and reversed, a trial court’s refusal to enjoin the award of a solid waste disposal contract pending resolution of the litigation. The trial court had denied the injunction solely on the ground that plaintiffs — in the trial court’s view — had a losing case on the merits. The Appellate Division faulted the...

