Key Expert In Ethicon Mesh Trial Grilled Over Marketing Study

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A forensic accountant hired to help the state of California make its case that Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon misled consumers about its surgical meshes' dangers faced a painstaking grilling Monday over his findings after he presented company-funded marketing presentations but admitted he couldn't vouch for what prospective patients heard at them. Travis Armstrong, a forensic accountant and certified fraud examiner, is an expert witness for the state on its claims that Ethicon misrepresented to consumers the risks of various surgical meshes for stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. After implantation, the mesh can become brittle, migrate and even slice into organs and areas...

