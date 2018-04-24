For-Profit Law Schools Duck FCA Suit Over False Data Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has tossed a lawsuit filed against several for-profit law schools that alleged they violated the Federal Claims Act by misrepresenting their finances and that they submitted false statistics to the American Bar Association to gain accreditation. The former students and employees who filed the suit against the Arizona Summit School of Law, the Florida Coastal School of Law and the Charlotte School of Law failed to provide sufficient evidence that the schools and their parent company, Infilaw Corp., unlawfully collected federal funds because of the alleged misrepresentations, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard found Monday. For example,...

