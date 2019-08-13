EPIC Steps Up Bid To Stop Facebook's $5B FTC Deal

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A privacy advocacy group is firing back at arguments that it shouldn't be allowed to intervene in a historic $5 billion deal between Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission, saying it has legs to challenge the commission's "unprecedented" decision to allow Facebook to escape liability for more than 26,000 pending privacy complaints. In a reply brief lodged late Monday, the Electronic Privacy Information Center asked a D.C. federal judge to grant its request from late last month to intervene in the approval process for the landmark settlement. The 20-year deal, which the FTC approved on a 3-2 vote, requires the social...

