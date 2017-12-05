$31M Capacitor Price-Fixing Deal Gets Preliminary OK

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave the preliminary green light to a nearly $31 million deal that will allow several capacitor manufacturers, including Panasonic and Sanyo, to settle claims that they schemed with their competitors to hike up the price of the electrical part. U.S. District Judge James Donato gave the settlement tentative approval Monday, saying the plan seemed sufficiently fair and thought out. If given final approval, the agreement would see capacitor makers Panasonic Corp., Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Elna Co. Ltd. and Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. freed from allegations brought by a group of indirect buyers of capacitors...

