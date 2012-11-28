Ex-MLB Player Gets Time Served For Insider Trading

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced former Orioles third baseman Doug DeCinces to time served with home confinement Monday after prosecutors lauded his cooperation against a tipster who was ultimately not convicted. The former ballplayer, who will turn 69 later this month, was the sole defendant out of five charged in an insider trading ring to end up with a conviction and sentence. U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford sentenced him to a day in prison, satisfied by time served, followed by two years of supervised release, which include eight months of home confinement. Kenneth Julian, attorney for DeCinces, told Law360 on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS