Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyundai Drivers Want Redo In Powertrain Defect Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Drivers told a New Jersey federal court Monday that they should be allowed to amend their suit alleging that Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUVs had defective powertrain components that caused the vehicles to lose power on the road, insisting solid facts back their claims.

A proposed class of drivers led by plaintiff Jan Schechter filed a motion for reconsideration challenging parts of U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson’s July 29 order trimming some class and warranty claims from the suit without leave to amend.

Judge Wolfson had determined that Schechter lacked standing to represent a nationwide class of drivers, so on Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 06, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®