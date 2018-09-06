Hyundai Drivers Want Redo In Powertrain Defect Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Drivers told a New Jersey federal court Monday that they should be allowed to amend their suit alleging that Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUVs had defective powertrain components that caused the vehicles to lose power on the road, insisting solid facts back their claims. A proposed class of drivers led by plaintiff Jan Schechter filed a motion for reconsideration challenging parts of U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson’s July 29 order trimming some class and warranty claims from the suit without leave to amend. Judge Wolfson had determined that Schechter lacked standing to represent a nationwide class of drivers, so on Monday...

