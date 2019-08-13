Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Man Gets 4 Mos. For Tipping Life Time Fitness Deal To Friends

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A man who admitted to telling several friends inside information about Life Time Fitness Inc.'s plans to announce a $2.8 billion take-private deal was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said he gave Peter Kourtis the same sentence as co-defendant Austin Mansur, who also pled guilty to a conspiracy charge, largely because his cooperation with federal prosecutors helped the government charge several other individuals in the case.

"I would be imposing a more significant sentence if it were not for Mr. Kourtis' cooperation," Judge Kennelly said. "It's the cooperation that makes a difference there."...

