Chicago Hilton Hotel Hit With Ill. Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A housekeeper who worked for less than a month at a Hilton hotel in Chicago has sued her former employer in state court, claiming she was required to scan her fingerprint as a time-tracking authentication method in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Taylor Booker, the named plaintiff in the proposed class action, alleges in her Monday complaint that Hilton Management LLC and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago-Magnificent Mile unlawfully collected, used and stored her and other hourly workers' "sensitive and proprietary" biometric data as a condition of employment without ever obtaining their informed consent. "Unlike ID badges or...

