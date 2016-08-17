USC Says Proposed ERISA Class Action Short On Facts

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- University of Southern California workers' complaints about how the school handled their retirement plan boil down to second-guessing and hindsight rather than allegations of illegal conduct, the school argued as it urged a California federal judge to toss their proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action. If the workers want to carry their claims that USC mismanaged its retirement plan, they need to show that wrongdoing occurred and not merely that the plan could have made more money if it was managed differently, the university argued Monday in a reply brief backing its previous motion to dismiss the suit....

