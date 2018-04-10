Forever 21 Data Breach Deal Needs More Details, Judge Says

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday rejected a proposed settlement between Forever 21 and a class of about half-a-million customers who sued the retailer over a 2017 data breach, ruling that the deal lacks important details including the total amount of the settlement. In late 2017, Forever 21 disclosed that customers who swiped payment cards at certain retail locations between April and November of that year may have had their personal information harvested by hackers. Customers Jowharah Hameed-Bolden and Ali Conrad O'Brien sued over the breach in April 2018, claiming the retailer failed to safeguard customers' data and waited too long...

