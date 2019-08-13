Bahrain Agrees To $2.5B Patriot Missile Deal With Raytheon

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Bahrain has signed an agreement with Raytheon Co. to buy Patriot missile defense systems in a deal estimated at nearly $2.5 billion, the defense contractor announced Tuesday. Raytheon will now begin negotiating details of the contract — it did not state specifics — with the U.S. government; the government will iron out the final details with Bahrain. Bahrain will be the 17th nation globally and fifth in the Middle East to buy Patriot missiles. The other Middle Eastern countries are Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "Raytheon's Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System will ensure the Kingdom...

