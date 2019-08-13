Mascara Seller's $3.3M Deal Blots 'Natural Fiber' False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Online cosmetics seller Younique LLC has agreed to pay $3.25 million to end a class action claiming the company falsely marketed a mascara product as containing “natural fibers” when it actually had only synthetic ingredients, according to filings made Monday in California federal court. The multimillion-dollar fund will be used to make payouts to customers in 11 states who bought “Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes” from Younique between 2012 and 2015, according to a court filing made in support of granting the deal preliminary approval. Court documents did not provide an expected average payout per customer, but did indicate that the legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS