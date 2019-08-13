Fraud Claims Dropped Against Texas Firm In Syngenta Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Tuesday trimmed most of the claims from a revived legal malpractice suit against San Antonio-based Watts Guerra LLP and 15 other law firms, saying that the suit was not aimed at benefiting the public and that the corn farmers bringing the suit had not suffered monetary damages. U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum, who presided over multidistrict litigation against Syngenta AG in which Watts Guerra and the other firms represented the 60,000 Minnesota-based corn farmers bringing the instant suit, did allow the farmers to continue with a claim for breach of fiduciary duty and aiding and...

