3rd Circ. To Review Class Cert. In Wawa ESOP Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday agreed to hear Wawa Inc.'s challenge to a district court's decision to let a group of former workers move forward as a class in their suit alleging that they were wrongly forced to divest from the convenience store chain's employee stock ownership plan. Wawa had asked the Third Circuit in July for permission to immediately appeal the ruling granting the workers' bid for class certification in the Employee Retirement Income Security suit, saying the lower court made two "grave legal errors." A group of former Wawa workers claim the company forced them to sell their shares in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS